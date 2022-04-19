Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: IBM Q1 profit beats estimates; revenue up 8%

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its first-quarter 2022 revenues increased 8%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions, driving the tech giant’s stock higher on Tuesday evening.

The impressive performance of the company’s key business segments had a positive effect on the top line and revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $14.2 billion in the first quarter. The latest number also exceeded the consensus forecast.

First-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $1.40 per share and topped the estimates. Unadjusted net profit was $733 million or $0.81 per share, compared to last year’s income of $955 million or $1.06 per share.

Shares of IBM closed Tuesday’s trading higher and gained further soon after the earnings report. They rose 3.5% in the extended session.

Prior Performance

  • IBM Q4 2021 earnings infographic
  • IBM Q2 2021 earnings infographic

