Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Micron slips to loss in Q1 2023; revenues down 47%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2023 from a profit last year, hurt by a sharp fall in revenues. The results also missed the market’s projection.
The chipmaker reported a loss of $0.04 per share for the November quarter, on an adjusted basis, marking a deterioration from the prior-year period when it earned $2.16 per share. Analysts were looking for a narrower loss for the latest quarter. On an unadjusted basis, first-quarter net loss was $195 million or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $1.49 billion or $1.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.
The weak bottom line performance reflects a 47% fall in net revenues to $4.09 billion. The latest number was also below the consensus forecast.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Micron’s Q1 earnings
“Micron’s strong technology, manufacturing, and financial position put us on solid footing to navigate the near-term environment, and we are taking decisive actions to cut our supply and expenses,” said Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Solar Integrated Roofing is on track to list on Nasdaq in 2023: CEO George Holmes
The steady growth of the renewable energy sector has accelerated the country’s clean energy revolution in recent years. Of late, leading players in the industry have been striving to meet
FedEx Corporation (FDX) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported total revenue of $22.8 billion for the second quarter of 2023, down 3% compared to the same period a year ago. Net income decreased 25%
Earnings: Everything you need to know about Nike’s Q2 2023 results
Sportswear giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a modest increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2023, when its revenues grew in double digits. The latest numbers