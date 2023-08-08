Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Broadridge Financial’s Q4 2023 results

Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased

LLY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Eli Lilly’s Q2 2023 financial results Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 28% to $8.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago, fueled by volume-driven