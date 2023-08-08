Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Broadridge Financial’s Q4 2023 results

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) on Tuesday reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The financial services provider also issued full-year 2024 guidance.

  • Total revenues increased 7% to $1.84 billion in the June quarter from $1.72 billion in the prior year period
  • Recurring revenues increased 7% to $1.26 billion in Q4 from $1.78 billion last year; recurring revenue at constant currency grew 8%
  • Q4 operating income was $454 million, an increase of $112 million or 33% from the prior-year quarter
  • Net earnings increased 31% annually to $324 million in the June quarter; adjusted earnings increased 22% to $382 million
  • On a per-share basis, earnings increased 30% to $2.72 in the final three months of 2023 from $2.09 in the prior year period
  • On an adjusted basis, earnings per share moved up 21% to $3.21 from $2.65 last year
  • For fiscal 2024, the management expects recurring revenue growth of 6-9% and 8-12% adjusted EPS growth

