Earnings Summary: A snapshot of FactSet’s Q1 2024 report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), a leading provider of data analytics services, announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit.
- Q1 revenue increased 7.4% annually to $542.2 million from $504.8 million in the prior-year period
- Organic revenue moved up 7.2% year-over-year to $541.4 million, aided by higher Wealth and data sales
- Earnings, on a per-share basis, rose 9.1% to $3.84 in Q1 from $3.52 for the same period in fiscal 2023
- Adjusted earnings were $4.12 per share in the November quarter, vs. $3.99 per share last year
- First-quarter net income came in at $148.6 million, compared to $136.8 million in the year-ago period
- Operating margin, on a reported basis, was 34.9% in the November quarter, up around 80 bps year over year
- EBITDA increased to $219.0 million, up 9.3%, in the first quarter from $200.4 million in Q1 2023
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.2 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 1% in local currency compared to the same period a
How did Lennar Corporation (LEN) wind up FY2023?
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 62% this year. The homebuilder delivered revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter
PAYX Earnings Preview: Paychex likely to report strong results for Q2 2024
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is set to publish financial data for the second quarter on Thursday morning. Of late, the company has been working to align the business with the