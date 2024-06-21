Earnings Summary: FactSet reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024

WBA Earnings Preview: Will Walgreens’ Q3 report bring cheer to investors? Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has been facing challenges due to higher operating costs, rising competition, and an unfavorable retail environment. These factors have put pressure on the drugstore

Main points from Accenture’s (ACN) Q3 2024 earnings report Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) rose 6% on Thursday, following the company’s announcement of its third-quarter 2024 earnings results. Although revenue and profits missed expectations, the stock jumped after the