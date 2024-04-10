Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Norfolk Southern Corp’s (NSC) Q1 2024 report
Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) on Wednesday announced preliminary results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a decline in operating revenues.
- Norfolk’s railway operating revenues decreased by 4% year-over-year to about $3.0 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2024
- Operating expenses were $2.79 billion in the first quarter, which is up by $691 million from the year-ago quarter
- Income from railway operations was $213 million in Q1, compared to $711 million a year earlier
- Operating ratio came in at 92.9%, up from 77.3% reported in the first quarter of 2023
- The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the three months, vs. 2.04 per share in the prior-year period
- Adjusted earnings decreased to $2.49 per share in the March quarter from $3.32 per share last year
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2024 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $13.7 billion. GAAP net income amounted to $37 million, or $0.06 per
Intel (INTC) is on the path to transformation. Is the stock a buy?
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to return to high-growth mode, including the development of new-gen chips and the launch of a systems foundry designed to manufacture
What to expect when Netflix (NFLX) reports Q1 2024 earnings results
Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) were down over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 27% year-to-date. The streaming giant is scheduled to report its first quarter 2024 earnings