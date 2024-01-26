Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Norfolk Southern Corp’s (NSC) Q4 2023 report
Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) on Friday announced fourth-quarter financial results, reporting a decline in operating revenues.
- Total railway operating revenues decreased 5% annually to $3.1 billion in Q4 from $3.24 billion last year
- Income from railway operations was $808 million, a 32% decline from the $1.2 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusting for the Eastern Ohio Incident, income from railway operations was $958 million, down19% YoY
- On a per-share basis, fourth-quarter earnings decreased to $2.32 from $3.42 last year
- At $527 million, Q4 net income was down 33% year-over-year; adjusted earnings per share declined 17% to $2.83
