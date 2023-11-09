Earnings Summary: A snapshot of TransDigm’s Q4 2023 results

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), a leading manufacturer and supplier of aircraft components, Thursday reported results for the fourth quarter that ended September 30, 2023.
- Fourth-quarter net sales were $1.85 billion, up 23% from $1.51 billion generated in the prior year’s quarter
- The company reported income from continuing operations of $414 million in Q4, up 56% year-over-year
- Earnings per share from continuing operations came in at $7.23, up 82% from the prior year’s quarter
- Q4 EBITDA, as defined, rose 28% annually to $963 million from $752 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Adjusted earnings per share came in at $8.03, up 46% from $5.50 in the comparable period of last year
- In fiscal 2024, net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $7,480 million to $7,680 million
- Full-year net income from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $1,641 million to $1,753 million
