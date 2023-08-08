Earnings Summary: Highlights of TransDigm’s Q3 2023 results

Defense technology company TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) reported an increase in earnings and sales for the third quarter of 2023.
- Third-quarter net sales came in at $1.74 billion, up 25% from $1.39 billion reported in the prior-year quarter
- Earnings per share from continuing operations increased 50% from last year to $6.14 in Q3
- Net income from continuing operations climbed 47% year-over-year to $352 million
- Adjusted earnings per share was $7.25 in the latest quarter, up 49% from $4.85 recorded in the third quarter of 2022
- Q3 EBITDA totaled $915 million, up 31% from $696 million in the prior year’s quarter
- The company also reaffirmed fiscal-2023 financial guidance to reflect its continued strong performance
