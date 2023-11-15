Earnings Summary: Highlights of Catalent’s Q1 2024 results

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), a provider of delivery technologies and development solutions to the pharmaceutical industry, has reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024.
- Net revenue was $982 million in the first quarter, which is down 4% as reported, and 6% in constant currency from Q1 2023
- Overall organic net revenue decreased by 8% year-over-year during the three-month period
- The company reported a net loss of $715 million for the September quarter, including non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $700 million
- On a per-share basis, Q1 loss was $3.94, vs. breakeven in the year-ago quarter
- Q1 adjusted net loss was $19 million or $0.10 per share, compared to adjusted profit of $61 million or $0.34 per share last year
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $115 million, down 38% as reported, and 39% in constant currency, compared to last year
- For fiscal 2024, the company expects net revenue to be in the range of $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion
