Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Catalent’s Q3 2023 results

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), a provider of delivery technologies and development solutions to the pharmaceutical industry, has reported earnings for the third quarter of 2023.
- The company reported a net loss of $227 million for the third quarter, compared to a profit of $141 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, it was a loss of $1.26 for the March quarter vs. earnings of $0.78 in the year-ago quarter
- The adjusted net loss was $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $1.04 per share in Q3 2022
- Third-quarter net revenue decreased 19% year-over-year to $1.04 billion
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA came in at $105 million, which is down 69% from the corresponding period of 2022
- For fiscal 2023, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $4.225 billion to $4.325 billion
- The forecast for full-year adjusted net income is $169-210 million
