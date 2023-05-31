Earnings Summary: Highlights of NetApp’s Q4 2023 financial results

Infographic: Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q1 2023 earnings results Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $3.4 billion, up 1.3% year-over-year, driven mainly by new store openings. Comparable store sales fell

Infographic: HP Inc. (HPQ) reports lower revenues and earnings for Q2 2023 HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2023 when the computer hardware firm's revenues dropped due to weak demand. Second-quarter profit,