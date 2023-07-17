Earnings Summary: Highlights of Progressive Corporation’s Q2 2023 results

JPM, WFC, C: A snapshot of the major banks’ Q2 2023 earnings results A couple of major banks reported their second quarter 2023 earnings results on Friday. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all exceeded expectations on their revenue and earnings for the quarter.

Earnings: A snapshot of BlackRock’s Q2 2023 report Asset management company BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and a modest dip in revenues. Total revenue decreased 1% year-over-year