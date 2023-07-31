Earnings Summary: Highlights of T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2023 results

Investment management company T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.
- Second-quarter net revenues increased 6.4% year-over-year to $1.61 billion from $1.51 billion a year earlier
- Net income attributable to the company was $476.4 million in the three-month period, up 40% year-over-year
- On a per-share basis, second-quarter earnings moved up to $2.06 per share from $1.46 per share last year
- Adjusted net income was $2.02 per share in the June quarter, up 12.8% year-over-year
- At the end of the quarter, the company had assets under management of $1.40 billion, up 6.8% year-over-year
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: How Colgate-Palmolive (CL) performed in Q2 2023
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $4.82 billion. Organic sales grew 8%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $502
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil Q2 2023 profit falls on lower revenues
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp fall in net profit and revenues. Total revenues and other
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2023 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 billion. Organic sales rose 8%. Net earnings attributable to Procter