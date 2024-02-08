Categories Consumer, Earnings

Earnings Summary: Highlights of Tapestry’s Q2 2024 financial results

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading luxury fashion company, on Thursday reported an increase in net sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

  • The company reported revenue of $2.1 billion for Q2, representing a 3% increase compared to the year-ago period
  • Second-quarter gross margin increased by 300 basis points; operating profit rose 7% on a reported basis
  • Q2 earnings, on a per-share basis, moved up 3% annually to $1.39 per share; adjusted EPS climbed 20% to $1.63
  • Generated operating and free cash flow of more than $800 million, which is above the prior-year levels
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $7.46 billion at the end of the quarter
  • The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on March 25, 2024
  • For fiscal 2024, the management forecasts revenues of approximately $6.7 billion, up 1% from last year

