Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
TPR Earnings: Highlights of Tapestry’s Q1 2024 financial results
Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading luxury fashion company, on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 when sales remained almost unchanged year-over-year.
Adjusted net income was $0.93 per share in the September quarter, higher than the $0.79/share profit reported in the corresponding period of 2023. Unadjusted net income came in at $195 million or $0.84 per share in Q1, vs. $195.3 million or $0.79 per share in the prior-year period.
The company generated $1.51 billion in net sales during the three-month period, which is broadly unchanged from the prior-year quarter. It achieved International revenue growth of 7% at constant currency, fueled by gains in Japan and Greater China.
Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s CEO, said, “We achieved record first-quarter revenue and EPS as we continued to successfully advance our strategic growth agenda against a dynamic external backdrop. Our strong and consistent results demonstrate the power of brand building and customer centricity, underpinned by the creativity of our talented global teams and disciplined execution.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
TTWO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2024 financial results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.30 billion. GAAP net loss was $543.6 million, or $3.20 per share,
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q4 2023 revenue and profit beat estimates
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced fourth-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The results also topped expectations. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth said
What to expect when Tyson Foods (TSN) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings