Tapestry Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) reported net sales of $1.51 billion for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5%.

Net income was $187 million, or $0.78 per share compared to $123 million, or $0.46 per share, in the prior year period.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects revenue approaching $6.7 billion and EPS of $3.85-3.90.

