Earnings Summary: Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Q2 2023 results

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), a provider of systems for applying adhesives, sealants, and coatings, Monday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second-quarter sales came in at $650 million, which is up 2% from the year-ago quarter
- Net income increased to $128 million or $2.21 per share from $109.6 million or $1.88 per share in Q2 2022
- Adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, were $2.26, compared to $2.43 a year earlier
- Operating profit was $173 million during the three-month period, compared to $184 million last year
- At $176 million, second-quarter adjusted operating profit was 27% of sales
