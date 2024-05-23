Earnings Summary: Ralph Lauren (RL) reports higher Q4 revenue and profit

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL), a leader in the design and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, Thursday reported positive results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Q4 earnings, on a per-share basis, increased to $1.38 from $0.48 in the comparable period last year
- Net income increased to $91 million during the three months from $32 million a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings per share was $1.71 per share in the March quarter, vs. $0.90 per share in the year-ago period
- Revenue increased 2% to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter on a reported basis, and 3% in constant currency
- North America revenue increased 2% to $668 million in Q4, while Europe revenue rose 2% to $469 million
- At $394 million, Asia revenue was up 1% on a reported basis and up 7% in constant currency
- Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $1.0 billion and gross margin came in at 66.6%
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Medtronic’s (MDT) Q4 2024 earnings results
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $8.6 billion, up 0.5% on a reported basis and 5.4% on an organic basis. Net income
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2025 profit jumps and beats estimates; guides Q2
GPU behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a multi-fold increase in first-quarter earnings, reflecting continued strong revenue growth. The results also topped expectations. The tech firm's revenues climbed
A few points to note on Lowe’s (LOW) performance in Q1 2024
Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer reported its first