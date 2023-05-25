Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 2023 Earnings Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) reported net revenue of $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 1% year-over-year. Revenue increased 9% in constant currency.

Net income was $32 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $24 million, or $0.34 per share last year. Adjusted net income was $61 million, or $0.90 per share.

For the first quarter of 2024, Ralph Lauren expects revenues to be flat to up slightly to last year on a constant currency basis. On a reported basis, revenues are expected to be down slightly to the prior year.

For FY2024, the company expects revenues to increase approx. low-single digits to last year on a constant currency basis.