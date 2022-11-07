Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) slips to a loss in Q2; revenue up 63%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced second-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting strong revenue growth.
Second-quarter revenues rose 63% annually to $1.40 billion from $858.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022 but fell short of analysts’ estimates. Net bookings moved up 53% to around $1.5 billion.
Meanwhile, the company incurred a loss of $257 million or $1.54 per share in the September quarter, compared to a profit of $10.2 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had predicted net income for the latest quarter.
The company’s stock closed Monday’s regular trading lower and continued to lose the extended session after the earnings announcement.
