Earnings: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) slips to loss in Q3 despite higher revenues

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced third-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting a net loss and strong revenue growth.

Third-quarter revenues rose 56% annually to $1.41 billion from $903.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net bookings moved up 60% to around $1.38 billion.

Meanwhile, the company incurred a loss of $153.4 million or $0.91 per share in the December quarter, compared to a profit of $144.6 million or $1.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s stock closed Monday’s regular trading lower and continued to lose the extended session after the earnings announcement.

