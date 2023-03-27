Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 16% rise in FY22 revenue; loss narrows
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported a double-digit increase in revenues for fiscal 2022. The company’s full-year net loss narrowed from the prior year.
Revenues increased 16% from last year to $11.45 million. As a result, the net loss attributable to Trxade Health narrowed to $3.47 million or $0.41 per share in fiscal 2022 from $5.32 million or $0.65 per share in the twelve months ended December 2021.
“I am pleased with the growth we have experienced in our Trxade platform. We continue to achieve key milestones in our internal roadmap with a focus on innovation and development through our various complementary growth opportunities,” said Trxade’s CEO Suren Ajjarapu.
Trxade’s stock has gained about 52% since the beginning of the year. The shares closed Monday’s session sharply higher.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
These fast-food stocks can strengthen your portfolio this year. Here’s why
For American restaurant chains, the early months of the pandemic were a challenging period. But soon things changed for the better as people started ordering their favorite food items online
What to expect when McCormick & Company (MKC) reports Q1 results next week
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) were up over 2% on Friday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The condiments manufacturer is scheduled to report its first quarter 2023
KB Home (KBH) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported total revenues of $1.38 billion for the first quarter of 2023 which was relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Net income of