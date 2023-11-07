Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
EBAY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from eBay’s Q3 2023 financial results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue was $2.5 billion, up 5% on both a reported and FX-neutral basis.
GAAP net income was $1.3 billion, or $2.46 per share, compared to a loss of $69 million, or $0.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 3% to $1.03 per share.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to grow 3-4% on an FX-neutral basis to $10.02-10.08 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $4.53-4.58 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.17-4.22.
The stock fell over 6% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.
