Categories Earnings Calls, Retail

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

eBay Inc.  (NASDAQ: EBAY) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 03, 2021,

Corporate Participants:

Joe Billante — Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations

Jamie Iannone — President and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Cring — Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Eric Sheridan — UBS — Analyst

Edward Yruma — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Ross Sandler — Barclays — Analyst

Colin Sebastian — Baird — Analyst

Stephen Ju — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Thomas Forte — D.A. Davidson — Analyst

Tom Champion — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Youssef Squali — Truist Securities — Analyst

Robert Drbul — Guggenheim Securities — Analyst

Brian Nowak — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

[tribe_events_list limit=”3″

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of February 8

With fresh hopes of economic recovery emerging after the Senate moved closer to passing the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, stock futures are probably headed for one of their best phases.

Strong pipeline, M&A synergies to keep Bristol Myers on growth path

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is thriving on its multi-pronged growth plan, based on strategic acquisitions and the promising pipeline. Recently, the pharma giant jumped on the COVID vaccine

Three main points to note from Snap’s (SNAP) latest earnings announcement

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 9% in afternoon hours on Friday. The stock has jumped over 272% in the last 12 months. A day ago, the company reported

Listen On

Tags

Internet Retail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top