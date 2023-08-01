Electronic Arts Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is scheduled to publish first-quarter 2024 earnings on August 1, 2023, after regular trading hours.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate is for net earnings of $1.02 per share for Q1, which is sharply higher than the $0.47/share profit reported in the prior-year quarter. The positive bottom-line forecast reflects an estimated 22% growth in revenues to $1.59 billion.

In the final three months of fiscal 2023, a modest growth in the core Live Services & Other business segment more than offset weakness in the other divisions, resulting in a 3% increase in revenues to $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, the company incurred a loss of $0.4 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $0.80 per share in the year-ago period.