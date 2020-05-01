Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

On today's call are Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Tracy Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Fabrizio.

Fabrizio Freda — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rainey and hello everyone. I hope you are in good health during this difficult time as the world confronts COVID-19. My heart goes out to those afflicted and my deep gratitude goes to everyone around the world who is part of the global relief efforts. Before I discuss results and our strategies to navigate through this challenging environment, I want to first thank our employees at The Estee Lauder Companies. The care and compassion you have shown one another since the outbreak while also balancing new work routines for yourselves and caring for your families has been truly inspiring. Your creativity, a sense of collaboration have risen to new heights as we have adapted our business from marketing to sales to manufacturing and more. Our employees have truly exemplified our belief in leadership from every chair. [Phonetic].

The Estee Lauder Companies and some of its charitable foundations have made donations to help limit the spread of the virus and ease the related hardship faced by those it affected. To date, we have made donations, commitments to doctors with our [Indecipherable] the New York City COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, Red Cross Society of China, Shanghai Charity Foundation, Give2Asia, and Community Chest of Korea. This week, we established the ELC Cares Employee Relief Fund, our newest giving initiative, which would be funded to our contributions from the company, the Lauder family, and our employees. It will provide immediate and critical financial relief to employees whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.

Our brands have also found meaningful ways to contribute. The Estee Lauder brand donated 2 million surgical masks for frontline workers in New York while Clinique donated 50,000 skin care products to doctors and nurses in New York City’s hospitals. Aveda launched Aveda Cares, a relief program to benefit independent salons and stylists in the United States, a multi-facet initiative will help salons prepare to recover from COVID-19 related closures. The M.A.C VIVA GLAM fund is continuing its decades long giving by allocating $10 [Phonetic] million to 250 local organizations all over the world that are providing essential needs and services to people at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m also especially proud of how the company mobilized to manufacture hand sanitizer for frontline workers, high-risk individuals, and our employees. Thanks to the tremendous work of our global research and development and supply chain teams. Our facility in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Belgium are making over 1 million hand sanitizers.

Now turning to the quarter’s performance. As we discussed with you on our last earnings call in early February, we expected third quarter sales to decline. After a strong January globally, we anticipated pressure in February and March in our Asia-Pacific region in [Phonetic] our travel retail channel given the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak at that point in time. However, COVID-19 continued to spread around the world as the quarter progressed and social distancing measures began to impact retail traffic. As March evolved, travel was significantly curtailed and virtually all stores in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa temporarily closed [Indecipherable] consumer primary access to supply such that the magnitude of the impact on our business was far greater than initially anticipated.

In this very complex and challenging environment, reported sales fell 9% in constant currency. Tracy will provide more details about our financial performance in a moment. In this volatile quarter, there were several bright spots in our business, which led to global prestige beauty’s share expansion. The Estee Lauder brand grew high-single digits while Darphin and Le Labo also delivered sales growth. Skin care sales grew internationally including Dr. Jart+. In our Asia-Pacific region, sales in Mainland China rose mid-single digit after returning to growth in March. Our online sales increased strong double-digits worldwide with growth accelerating significantly from February to March. The strength of our global travel retail business in January and February enabled it to deliver low-single digit sales growth for the quarter excluding Dr. Jart+. Each of our three regions had different stages of impact from the COVID-19 outbreak as I speak with you today. Furthermore, within regions, the extent of containment and recovery varies.

As a result and given how fluid the situation is, we are continuously fine-tuning our strategies with our brand and regional teams to both manage the present and plan for the future. Across the regions, a majority of our facilities have continued to manufacture and distribute products, though in a much reduced capacity. Most of our offices globally are operating in a work-from-home scenario, but that too is evolving. Our China headquarters in Shanghai has fully reopened as all employees began working in the office daily three weeks ago after having been on staggered schedule for several weeks. As office reopened, however, we are going back to work in a different way. We are employing additional safety measures for health and hygiene. We are also applying the experiences of work-from-home with new ways to collaborate and engage more effectively.

In our Asia-Pacific region, our business in Mainland China is further improving as retail stores began to reopen with shortened hours in March. By mid-April, virtually every door had reopened. We are encouraged by China efforts in containing the virus and the initial signs of recovery. We expect to return to double-digit sales growth in Mainland China in the fourth quarter. More recently, Sales in Korea have begun to grow and stores have started to reopen. However, Japan, Australia and markets in Southeast Asia are still in the containment phase with most retail stores closed as we speak. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, retail stores in most countries have been closed since early March with the primary exception being in the Balkan peninsula and the Nordic region. Some countries have recently announced plans to gradually reopen, most notably, Germany and Italy, which are promising signs.

Prior to this temporary door closures, several countries in Western Europe had been experiencing lower retail traffic as tourism abated in response to COVID-19. We expect these headwinds to persist for some time to come. In the Americas, most retail stores have been closed since mid-March. Although retailers started seeing much lower traffic earlier in the month as social distancing began. More recently, several states in the U.S. have announced guidelines for the recovery. We are starting to see very limited reopening with curbside [Phonetic] pickup. We are closely monitoring the evolution of consumer behavior through this challenging time and we are developing strategies to address it. We are using sophisticated social media listening tools, machine learning and other qualitative and quantitative research techniques. Each day, we are assessing how consumers express their needs and desires from seeking positivity, self-care, and wellness to understand their at-home needs and routines to hearing their environmental and sustainability concerns.

Our successful strategy built on multiple engines of growth is as vital as ever. Our diversified portfolio of categories, channels, geographies, brands and price points give us many levers to fuel the business and will play a crucial role during recovery when stores reopen and consumer restock at home. Our robust global skin care portfolio, vibrant online business, and broad exposure in Asia-Pacific are the primary engines of growth in this moment. These engines had tremendous momentum before COVID-19 and are playing a crucial role during containment while brick and mortar is closed. Let me first dig on skin care. Emerging trends are increasing the appeal of the category, bolstering already strong category dynamics. Taking care of one’s skin has become an expression of self-care, which has risen in importance. Consumers are actively exploring sub-categories and expanding their regimens finding peace of mind in the ritual of routine. Our focus on hero products is the right strategy as consumers seek brands and products they trust.

Consumers are newly discovering and continuing to return to our heroes, beloved heroes like Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair, La Mer, Creme de la Mer treatment lotion and concentrate, Clinique’s Moisture Surge has seen strong global demand online since the outbreak, demonstrating the dynamism of big brands. In these unprecedented times, we are staying true to our belief in the power of innovation on our hero franchises. We launched Estee Lauder Perfectionist Pro Rapid Brightening Treatment, Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter and The NEW Eye Concentrate from La Mer. Consumer demand has been especially compelling. In fact, for the Perfectionist Serum, it’s [Indecipherable] on Alibaba Hey Box was one of Estee Lauder’s best ever on the platform. Clinique Even Better serum is far exceeding expectation in Mainland China and has been highly sought online in the United States, and La Mer launch contributed to significant share gains in [Indecipherable]. Among our channels, online is driving [Phonetic] around the world.

As we discussed with you at our Investor Day last year, we have long believed in the excellent growth prospects of online and have been investing in this dynamic channel for years. Our presence is global with online sales in over 50 [Phonetic] countries. We are highly diversified with over 300 brand dotcom sites, over 60 brand boutiques on platforms such as Tmall in over 1,700 retail dotcom doors. Our online brand teams have been actively engaged since the containment measures to hold optimizing product placement to address consumer [Indecipherable] wants and needs and showcases tools like virtual try on [Phonetic] to ease decision making. The Estee Lauder brand expanded its online sales strategy to include a broad array of social selling activities from live shows on Instagram focused on self-care with global spoke [Phonetic] models to live streaming from its franchise with global and local [Indecipherable] capacities to live chats with consumer on its brand site to personalized one-to-one outreach through various communication tools. M.A.C pivoted its long-awaited April launch for its newness Selena capsule collection to online and social selling to honor the commitment it had made to consumers.

The brand employed an exciting digital activation in- place and in-person events for the global launch to tremendous success as the orders sold out online in two days. Selena is the biggest collection launch to date in terms of total sales on MACcosmetics.com. Bobbi Brown vegan [Indecipherable] with the brands pro makeup artists across digital channels, a topic most requested by consumers. Initial signs are positive and the brand is welcoming all new consumer [Indecipherable] to this always own artistry initiative. Jo Malone London has been an influx of activity with its digital communities as consumers have sought to elevate and uplift their stays with the power of scent trying out the brand’s home fragrances, and bath and body categories had doubled their mix of business. Throughout actions like this in recent weeks, we drove conversion rates sharply higher and our sales have risen across all demographics.

I’m especially encouraged by the online growth we have seen from the ageless consumers. Globally, our brands are seeing increases in new consumers, up three to four times. Some rates are even higher. For La Mer in the United Kingdom, new consumer acquisition is higher by 5 times while in Thailand, across all brands, it is higher by 8 times as consumer behavior is evolved during this time, we are [Indecipherable] more data, leveraging our analytics capability to derive even better consumer insight to provide even better service. When retail stores reopen, we will be in a stronger position to further unlock the potential of omni-channel. We’re also focusing on the areas of most immediate opportunity in Asia-Pacific with Mainland China as of March and Korea as of April moving from containment to recovery.

We told you on our last earnings call that we stood ready to facilitate recovery as soon as the market supported it and we are doing just that. In Mainland China, we successfully piloted emerging business models [Phonetic] for online and department stores to adapt to the changing landscape. For La Mer, personalized service across channels with curated and targeted communication drove both online sales and department store sales significantly higher in the month of March. The strengths of the La Mer repeat business model has been a key factor for its strong recovery and contributed to the brand’s outstanding prestige beauty share gains in Mainland China in the quarter. As countries in Asia-Pacific move into recovery, we are mindful of the consumer in these markets who traditionally purchase our products in travel retail, but not able to do so with air travel largely curtailed.

Our regional brand leads are working to meet this consumer demand in markets, be it in department stores, specialty multi freestanding stores or online. Our travel retail team is also actively engaged as destinations in the channel reopen. We’re really driving positive trends in Hainan or Macau. We remain focused on meeting the needs of Chinese and Asia consumers with local relevancy and local trends. Since we last spoke in February, we have advanced our work toward our new investment in a state-of-art innovation center, which will open in Shanghai. In closing, in these unprecedented times, I’m moved by how deeply we are leading [Phonetic] our company values and how our intent of becoming an even better company through this challenging moment. With our extraordinary people and our successful strategy built on the multiple engines of growth, we stand ready to emerge strongly when the global recovery begins. Now, I will turn the call over to Tracy.

Tracey T. Travis — Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Fabrizio and hello everyone. COVID-19 is certainly proving to be the most significant challenge we have faced as a public company as much of our brick and mortar distribution globally has been deemed non-essential during the quarter by several jurisdictions and remains closed today. We continue to do our best to support our communities and our employees while also working to mitigate the business impact during this time. As a reminder, my commentary today is adjusted for the items that Rainey mentioned at the beginning of the call and net sales growth numbers are in constant currency.

So looking at our third quarter results, net sales fell 10% [Phonetic] driven by the rapidly evolving impacts from COVID-19 that occurred throughout the quarter. As the majority of our brick and mortar distribution throughout the world was closed as the quarter progressed, we quickly pivoted to drive sales online. Our online growth accelerated sharply at the end of March and continued [Phonetic] to rise in April. Sales grew in travel retail from a strong January and February before travel restrictions were enacted and skin care remained our most resilient category. The Americas region and the makeup category suffered the biggest shortfalls. The December acquisition of Dr. Jart+ added approximately 2 points of net sales growth. Our gross margin decreased 320 [Phonetic] basis points compared to the third quarter last year due to a combination of factors.

In the first seven months of our fiscal year, we saw outstanding growth in our skin care category, much of it in Asia and in travel retail. To meet what has now been our third year of double-digit demand for our products, we supplemented our internal manufacturing capacity with additional third-party suppliers and we incurred increased air freight to support sales growth in areas distant from our manufacturing facilities. This resulted in higher supply chain costs in our third quarter. The impact of increased tariffs, higher obsolescence, and promotional activity also contributed as well as the inventory step-up related to Dr. Jart+. Previous initiatives like leading beauty forward, which is still projected to contribute approximately $425 million to $475 million in net savings by fiscal 2021 have put us on much stronger footing to weather normal economic downturns.

However, the impact of COVID-19 has not been a normal downturn. The sudden and dramatic change in sales growth from the beginning of the third quarter to the end created a de-leverage effect that could not be offset quickly enough by the significant cost actions we took, which totaled approximately $250 [Phonetic] million. Therefore, operating expenses as a percentage of sales rose 250 [Phonetic] basis points. As we told you last quarter, we expect to see a greater impact from our third quarter cost actions including advertising and promotion reductions more aligned to sales performance, a hiring curtailment, and the benefits of work-from-home which yielded sharply reduced travel and meeting expense as well as consulting expenses in our fourth quarter.

As it became apparent that store closures and social distancing measures would move beyond China to be adopted around the world, we implemented even more cost actions that will have a more meaningful impact on curtailment of expenses beginning in May. These primarily include furloughs and other leaves of absence as well as temporary reduction in compensation for management and Board members. The capabilities we have built and the actions we are taking now enable us to manage through the situation today while funding targeted strategic investments going forward, which will position us well to emerge strongly when the recovery is more apparent. Our interest expense rose by $11 million to $28 million during the quarter reflecting higher debt levels to finance the acquisition of Dr. Jart+.

Our effective tax rate increased to 30.5% from 22.1% in last year’s third quarter, primarily attributable to a higher effective rate on the company’s foreign operations due to the mix of earnings. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.85, fell 45% compared to the prior year. Currency diluted EPS by $0.01 and the acquisition of Dr. Jart+ diluted EPS by approximately $0.03. During the quarter, we recorded $346 million of impairment charges related to four brands and certain freestanding retail stores that have been further challenged by the impact of COVID-19 on consumer demand. We believe that our strong balance sheet and ample liquidity provide core competitive advantages for our company, demonstrating the importance of scale. These position us to not only manage through a crisis, but to emerge from it stronger.

During the quarter, we borrowed $1.3 billion under our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and had $200 million of commercial paper outstanding, ending the quarter with nearly $5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In April, we issued $700 million of 2.6% 10-year senior notes in order to further enhance our financial flexibility and liquidity and repaid the commercial paper with the remaining capacity under the revolving credit facility. We were able to do all of this while maintaining our strong single A credit rating. For the nine months, we generated $1.95 billion in net cash flows from operating activities, an increase of 11% from the prior year. We invested $468 million in capital expenditures and $1.04 billion to acquire the remaining interest in Dr. Jart+. We also used $883 million to repurchase shares and $502 million to pay dividends.

To further enhance near-term liquidity, we are focusing our capital investments on areas necessary for future growth and paring back in areas such as retail renovations and office improvements. We cut our planned capital expenditures by one-third and now expect to spend between $600 million and $650 million for the full year. Additionally, we have suspended share repurchases for the balance of this fiscal year and our quarterly dividend that would have been paid in June of 2020. All of these activities greatly enhance our ability to manage through the shutdown in brick and mortar for an extended period of time while we focus on stimulating greater consumption online.

History has not provided any truly comparable recent events Events we can use as guidance concerning the effects of the global pandemic. The disruption to our business caused by COVID-19 has clearly been more widespread and more pronounced than we had expected it would be when we last spoke with you just a few months ago in February. We delivered remarkably strong double-digit growth in sales and adjusted EPS through January, but that was followed by the dramatic spread of the pandemic and the related door closings and curtailment of travel that we spoke about. Due to the fluidity of the situation, it is both complex and difficult to predict the duration or the timing and trajectory of the recovery and the corresponding impact on our business.

At this point in the fourth quarter, the majority of our distribution with the exception of China and a few other markets remains closed. And while we are encouraged by the weekly acceleration of our global online business, we do not have enough visibility into the progression of the rest of the business until more retail doors open in the coming months and we do believe traffic could initially return at a slower pace as some consumers remain tentative until a treatment is developed. Therefore, given the level of uncertainty, we are not providing explicit sales and EPS guidance for the year. That said, there are a few guide posts that we can provide to you. The inclusion of six months of sales from the acquisition of Dr. Jart+ should add about 1 percentage point to sales growth for the year. It is expected to dilute EPS by about $0.14 due to purchase accounting. Currency translation is expected to negatively affect reported sales growth by 1 percentage point reflecting weighted average rates of 1.11 [Phonetic] for the Euro, 1.26 [PHonetic] for the pound and 703 [PHonetic] for the Yuan for the fiscal year. The related EPS dilution should be approximately $0.05.

We are very encouraged as we see the beginnings of recovery in China and markets around the world begin to discuss gradually lifting retail and travel restrictions as the virus abates. We expect strong online acceleration to continue as underlying consumer demand is driving both replenishment and new customers online. However, unlike the third quarter, where many of our global doors were open until the last month of the quarter, we expect that most of our retail distribution will remain closed for much of the fourth quarter and consumer traffic will likely recover slowly in brick and mortar. We expect greater sales and margin declines in the fourth quarter as a result. We estimate that global prestige beauty will decline double-digits in the second half of our fiscal year.

We’re also mindful of the risk of a global recession and a slow recovery in employment impacting consumer sentiment and discretionary spending. Our gross margin in the fourth quarter will reflect the adverse conditions we have been experiencing in March and April. The sudden and dramatic change to our volume forecast is expected to trigger an accounting rule requiring us to recognize the impact of reduced manufacturing volumes on our standard costs. Our plants have been running at meaningfully reduced capacity reflecting some temporary plant closures as well as reduced efficiencies to accommodate social distancing requirements, staggered shift changes, and other changes necessary in this environment. We are also required to recognize expenses related to manufacturing employees who not working. These expenses are now recognized in the current period, instead of when the product is sold. The inclusion of Dr. Jart+ with the impact of the inventory step up will also pressure our gross margin.

We expect our belt tightening efforts to have a more pronounced impact in the fourth quarter to partially offset the negative impacts I’ve discussed. We are implementing some of the additional actions in May and expect to deliver fourth quarter savings of between $500 million and $600 million. Our full-year effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24% [Phonetic]. So those are some of the guide posts that we can provide to you for the year. We are committed to continue to take the appropriate actions to rationalize our cost base relative to the new normal and return as quickly as possible to both sales growth and margin expansion as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes during the course of fiscal 2021.

We delivered tremendous sales and profit growth through the first half of the year as our business continues to benefit from the strategic actions we took over the past several years to position our company for sustainable profitable growth. And while the unfortunate temporary shock of COVID-19 has made our outlook for the balance of this year uncertain, we have taken appropriate action to mitigate the effects of the pandemic while continuing to protect our business to be able to be well-positioned for both the near-term recovery and the long-term opportunities inherent in global prestige beauty. On behalf of Fabrizio and The Estee Lauder Companies leadership team, we extend our immense gratitude to all of our employees around the world for their extraordinary efforts to manage during this unprecedented period. And that concludes our prepared remarks, we’ll be happy to take your questions at this time.

