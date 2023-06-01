Everything you need to know about Broadcom’s Q2 2023 earnings report

Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues increased year-over-year. The chipmaker also provided guidance for the third quarter.

Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in at $10.32 per share in the April quarter, up from last year’s earnings of $9.07 per share. Unadjusted net income climbed to $3.48 billion or $8.15 per share in Q2 from $2.59 billion or $5.93 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues increased 8% annually to $8.73 billion in the three-month period, driving the bottom-line growth. The management expects third-quarter revenues to be $8.85 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be 65% of revenues.

“Broadcom’s second-quarter results were driven by demand for next-generation technologies from hyperscale, while enterprise and service providers continued to sustain,” said Broadcom’s CEO Hok Tan.

