Everything you need to know about JinkoSolar’s Q2 2023 results

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) on Monday reported a sharp increase in second-quarter 2023 revenues amid strong demand growth that led to a spike in shipments. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter.

Revenues of the China-based solar energy company jumped 63% annually to $4.23 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, excluding special items, was $196.7 million, which is sharply higher than the adjusted profit recorded in the prior-year quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $180.1 million or $3.06 per ADS, compared to a loss in the corresponding period of 2022. During the quarter, total solar module shipments jumped to 17,763MW.

Prior Performance