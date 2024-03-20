JinkoSolar reports Q4 2023 earnings. Here’s everything you need to know

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) on Wednesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter revenues. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2024.

Revenues of the China-based solar energy company moved up 9% annually to $4.62 billion in the fourth quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, excluding special items, was $65.2 million in Q4, which is higher than the profit recorded in the prior year quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $4.1 million or $0.08 per ADS. During the quarter, total solar module shipments increased 57% year-over-year to 26,335 MW.

