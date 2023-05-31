Everything you need to know about Salesforce’s Q1 2024 financial results

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by strong revenue growth.

First-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $1.69 per share from $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $199 million or $0.20 per share in the three-month period, compared to $28 million or $0.03 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Revenues advanced 11% year-over-year to $8.25 billion. All the key operating segments registered growth in the first three months of fiscal 2024.

“Salesforce’s generative AI ecosystem wields Einstein GPT, Slack GPT, and Tableau GPT, delivering trusted power across our product portfolio. Our Salesforce GPT Trust Layer will shield customer data, enabling productive automation and intelligent enterprise enhancements securely,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.

Prior Performance