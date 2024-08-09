Expedia Group (EXPE) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenues of $3.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 6% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. inched up to $386 million from $385 million last year. GAAP EPS grew 10% to $2.80 and adjusted EPS increased 21% to $3.51 compared to last year.

Total gross bookings were $28.8 billion, up 6% YoY. Hotel bookings were up 11% YoY.

The company repurchased approx. 9.2 million shares for $1.2 billion year-to-date.

