Expedia Group (EXPE) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenues of $3.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, up 22% from the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders increased 33% year-over-year to $482 million, or $2.98 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $4.05.
The company resumed share buybacks with 2 million shares repurchased through October for approx. $200 million.
