Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Expedia Group (EXPE) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenues of $3.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, up 22% from the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders increased 33% year-over-year to $482 million, or $2.98 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $4.05.

The company resumed share buybacks with 2 million shares repurchased through October for approx. $200 million.

Prior performance

Expedia-Q2-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. Consolidated net revenues rose 3% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 7%. Net earnings attributable to Starbucks declined

PYPL Earnings: PayPal Q3 2022 profit and revenue beat estimates

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues. Third-quarter revenues rose 11% year-over-year to $6.85 billion

K Earnings: All you need to know about Kellogg Company’s Q3 2022 earnings results

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Reported net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $3.94 billion. Organic net sales grew 13.4%. Net income attributable to Kellogg Company

Tags

Most ReadTravel Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top