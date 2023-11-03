Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Expedia Group (EXPE) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenues of $3.92 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 9% from the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. decreased 12% to $425 million while EPS dropped 3% to $2.87 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 33% to $5.41.
Gross bookings rose 7% to $25.6 billion while booked room nights increased 9% to 89.3 million.
