Expedia Group (EXPE) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenues of $3.92 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 9% from the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. decreased 12% to $425 million while EPS dropped 3% to $2.87 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 33% to $5.41.

Gross bookings rose 7% to $25.6 billion while booked room nights increased 9% to 89.3 million.

