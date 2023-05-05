Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
EXPE Infographic: Highlights of Expedia’s Q1 2023 earnings
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has reported its first-quarter financial results. The travel company’s revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $2.67 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2023.
Meanwhile, the company reported a net loss of $145 million or $0.95 per share for the most recent quarter, compared to a loss of $122 million or $0.78 per share in the first quarter of 2022. The adjusted loss was $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $0.47 per share last year.
“The first quarter saw strong travel demand driven by increasing international travel, major city travel, and the reopening in Asia. We invested into that demand driving record lodging bookings and continued strength in app usage and loyalty member counts,” said Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
CI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Cigna’s Q1 2023 financial results
The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $46.5 billion. Adjusted revenues increased 5% to $46.5 billion. Shareholders' net income was $1.3
Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 sales down 3%; results beat estimates
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 sales declined from last year, reflecting lower Mac and iPad sales. The results, however, came in above the
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): A few noteworthy points from its most recent quarter
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were up over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 35% over the past 12 months. The coffeehouse chain delivered better-than-expected results for the