EXPE Infographic: Highlights of Expedia’s Q4 2022 earnings
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has reported its fourth-quarter financial results. The travel company’s revenues increased by double digits to $2.62 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2022.
It reported a net income of $177 million or $1.11 per share for the most recent quarter, compared to $276 million or $1.70 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1.26 per share, up 19% year-over-year.
“While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the year,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO of Expedia Group.
Prior Performance
