Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported net revenue of $3.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022, up 51% compared to the same period a year ago.

Net loss attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders was $185 million, or $1.17 per share, compared to $301 million, or $2.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.96.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $5.6 billion at quarter-end.

