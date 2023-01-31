ExxonMobil (XOM) Earnings: Highlights of Q4 2022 report

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting strong growth in revenues and adjusted profit.

Total revenues and other income were $95.4 billion in the December quarter, compared to $85 billion in the same period of 2021. The company declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $12.8 billion, or $3.09 per share, sharply higher than $8.87 billion or $2.08 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings climbed 66% annually to $3.40 per share.

