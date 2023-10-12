FAST Earnings: Everything you need to know about Fastenal’s Q3 report

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher sales and net income.

Net income was $295.5 million, or $0.52 per share in the three-month period, compared to $284.6 million, or $0.50 per share in the third quarter of 2022.

Driving the growth, net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $1.85 billion in Q3. The top line benefited from higher unit sales, mainly reflecting strong growth in onsite locations, particularly those opened in the last two years.

Prior Performance