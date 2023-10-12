Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

FAST Earnings: Everything you need to know about Fastenal’s Q3 report

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher sales and net income.

Fastenal Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Net income was $295.5 million, or $0.52 per share in the three-month period, compared to $284.6 million, or $0.50 per share in the third quarter of 2022.

Driving the growth, net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $1.85 billion in Q3. The top line benefited from higher unit sales, mainly reflecting strong growth in onsite locations, particularly those opened in the last two years.

Prior Performance

  • Fastenal Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

INFY Earnings: Highlights of Infosys’ Q2 2024 financial results

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported higher revenues and flat earnings for the second quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the full fiscal year. The software company

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales increased 9.2% year-over-year to $35.4 billion. Sales growth was 8.3% on a constant currency basis. The

DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 financial results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $15.5 billion. Adjusted operating revenue grew 13% to $14.5 billion. Net

Tags

EquipmentsHardware

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top