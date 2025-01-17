Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

FAST Earnings: Fastenal reports an increase in Q4 2024 sales

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Friday announced fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting an increase in revenues.

Fastenal Q4 2024 earnings infographic

Net income was $262.1 million or $0.46 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $266.4 million or $0.46 per share in the same period of 2023.

Net sales moved up 4% year-over-year to $1.82 billion in Q4, with net daily sales increasing 2.1% from the prior-year period. The company signed 56 new onsite locations and ended the quarter with a total of 2,031 active sites.

Prior Performance

Tags

industrial suppliesManufacturing

