FB Earnings: All you need to know about Meta’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported its first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $28 billion.
Net income decreased 21% to $7.4 billion while EPS dropped 18% to $2.72.
Although revenue narrowly missed estimates, earnings beat expectations sending the stock soaring 14% in after-hours on Wednesday.
For the second quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be $28-30 billion.
