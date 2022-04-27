Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

FB Earnings: All you need to know about Meta’s Q1 2022 earnings results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported its first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $28 billion.

Net income decreased 21% to $7.4 billion while EPS dropped 18% to $2.72.

Although revenue narrowly missed estimates, earnings beat expectations sending the stock soaring 14% in after-hours on Wednesday.  

For the second quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be $28-30 billion.

Prior performance

Facebook Q4 2021 earnings infographic

