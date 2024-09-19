Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q1 2025 revenue and profit miss analysts’ estimates
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Thursday reported a decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The results also fell short of expectations.
First-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, decreased to $3.60 per share from $4.55 per share in the year-ago period and came in below estimates. Unadjusted profit was $0.79 billion or $3.21 per share in the August quarter, vs. $1.08 billion or $4.23 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Total revenues were $21.60 billion in the first quarter, compared to $21.70 billion last year. The top line missed analysts’ consensus estimates.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Costco (COST) looks poised to end fiscal 2024 on a high note
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, will unveil its fourth-quarter results on the evening of September 26. It has a good track record of
Key takeaways from General Mills’ (GIS) Q1 2025 earnings report
Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) gained over 1% on Wednesday after the company’s announcement of its first quarter 2025 earnings results. Revenue came in line with estimates while
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q1 2025 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Organic sales were down 1%. Net earnings attributable to