FDX Earnings: FedEx Q1 2025 revenue and profit miss analysts’ estimates

Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Thursday reported a decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The results also fell short of expectations.

First-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, decreased to $3.60 per share from $4.55 per share in the year-ago period and came in below estimates. Unadjusted profit was $0.79 billion or $3.21 per share in the August quarter, vs. $1.08 billion or $4.23 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

Total revenues were $21.60 billion in the first quarter, compared to $21.70 billion last year. The top line missed analysts’ consensus estimates.

Prior Performance