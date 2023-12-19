Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

FDX Earnings: FedEx Q2 2024 adj. earnings miss estimates; revenues down 3%

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on Tuesday reported higher earnings, excluding special items, for the second quarter of 2024. The bottom line, however, missed analysts’ expectations.

FedEx Q2 2024 Earnings Infographic

Q2 profit, adjusted for one-off items, came in at $3.99 per share, compared to $3.18 per share in the year-ago period. Unadjusted profit was $900.0 million or $3.55 per share in the November quarter, vs. $788.0 million or $3.07 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Earnings fell short of expectations.

Total revenues were $22.20 billion in the second quarter, compared to $22.8 billion last year. The latest number came in below Wall Street’s estimates.

Prior Performance

  • FedEx Q1 2024 earnings infographic
  • FedEx-Q2-2023-Earnings-Infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.2 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 1% in local currency compared to the same period a

How did Lennar Corporation (LEN) wind up FY2023?

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 62% this year. The homebuilder delivered revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter

PAYX Earnings Preview: Paychex likely to report strong results for Q2 2024

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is set to publish financial data for the second quarter on Thursday morning. Of late, the company has been working to align the business with the

Tags

FreightTransportation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top