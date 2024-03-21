Categories Analysis, Other Industries
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q3 2024 profit increases YoY, beats estimates
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024. The bottom line also came in above Wall Street’s projections.
Q3 profit, adjusted for one-off items, came in at $3.86 per share, compared to $3.41 per share in the year-ago period. Unadjusted profit was $879 million or $3.51 per share in the February quarter, vs. $771 million or $3.05 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Earnings also topped expectations.
Total revenues were $21.7 billion in the third quarter, compared to $22.2 billion last year. Analysts were looking for a bigger number for the latest quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
LatAm healthcare firm Auna prepares for NYSE listing; to raise $420 million in IPO
IPO activity gathered momentum this year in a sign that the market is recovering from the weakness experienced in 2023. The resilience of the US economy and rising hopes of
What you need to know ahead of Paychex’s (PAYX) Q3 2024 earnings
Human capital management solutions provider Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) will report third-quarter results next week. The management’s outlook for the second half of 2024 is positive, reflecting the resilience of
Earnings Preview: Darden Restaurants (DRI) looks headed for a strong second half
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) delivered positive performance during the holiday season, which is probably the busiest time for the restaurant chain, and is preparing to report third-quarter results next