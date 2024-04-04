Femasys is committed to providing women with revolutionary healthcare products: CEO

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) is a healthcare company that develops women’s reproductive health solutions using state-of-the-art technology. The company’s portfolio includes minimally invasive, in-office products. By specializing in women’s health and innovation, Femasys carves out a niche within the broader biomedical industry.

In an exclusive interview with AlphaStreet, Femasys’ chief executive officer Kathy Lee-Sepsick offered insights on the company’s operations. Kathy has nearly three decades of experience as top executive in the medical technology sector. Here’s the full interview:

Can you talk about Femasys’ mission and vision, and how would you align your strategic decisions with them?

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. We are committed to providing women with revolutionary products as they seek solutions throughout their reproductive journey. Technological advancements in female reproductive health are long overdue, driving our focus to develop in-office, accessible, and innovative options. All strategic decisions are aligned with our mission and vision and evolve in conjunction with the demands and needs of the marketplace.

Please elaborate on the new products and innovations Femasys is working on, and how they will contribute to the company’s future success.

We are excited to bring to market our revolutionary product FemaSeed, a form of artificial insemination where sperm is delivered directly and safely into the fallopian tube. FemaSeed is a highly cost-effective, convenient approach to enhance natural fertilization. As the latest in artificial insemination technology, it has significant advantages, including being more affordable and having fewer risks than in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s future success. As a therapeutic option, FemaSeed is the catalyst for Femasys to initiate commercial efforts within the U.S. and ultimately scale globally.

We also have a lead product candidate, FemBloc permanent birth control, in late-stage clinical development. Femasys is conducting a multi-center pivotal trial and believes FemBloc will be revolutionary for women seeking a non-surgical method for permanent contraception that is accessible, cost-effective, and has substantially fewer risks than the surgical alternative. The company is working to make this much-needed option available to women worldwide.

As an innovator in women’s healthcare, we are continuing to develop technologically advanced medical solutions, as we work to improve the lives of women around the world.

Also Read: Interview with Noventiq’s CEO Hervé Tessler

In your view, what are the main challenges and opportunities that await the biomedical industry in the coming years?

Women’s health has undoubtedly been overlooked and notoriously underfunded in the biomedical industry. The lack of research and product innovation in women’s reproductive health is staggering, affecting all women globally. Recent recognition of the need to support women’s health research may bring funding opportunities to advance products from research to the hands of healthcare practitioners caring for women.

Does Femasys have plans for international expansion? If so, which markets are most attractive to the company?

Yes, Femasys has plans for international expansion. FemaSeed and three other Femasys diagnostic products are approved for sale in the U.S. and Canada. We are working to secure additional country approvals for our commercial products and will focus on geographical areas with a clear regulatory pathway.

Where do you see Femasys five years from now?

Based on market predictions, trends, and our internal goals, Femasys will continue to expand our product portfolio and strengthen our presence in the U.S. market and globally as we work to bring breakthrough technologies to improve the lives of women globally. We will be exploring strategic partnerships to complement our technologies.