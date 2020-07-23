Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results.

Net income available to common shareholders was $163 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $427 million, or $0.57 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income dropped 4% year-over-year to $1.20 billion while net interest margin amounted to 2.75%.

