Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue dropped 1% year-over-year to $2.16 billion.

Net income available to common shareholders was down 1% to $623 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to last year.

Net interest income decreased 4% to $1.4 billion while non-interest income rose 6% to $715 million.

Total average portfolio loans and leases rose 2% to $121.6 billion.

Total average deposits increased 4% to $165.6 billion.