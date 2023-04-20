Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reported total revenue of $2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 18% from the same period a year ago.

Net income available to common shareholders increased 13% to $535 million and EPS rose 15% to $0.78 compared to last year.

Total average portfolio loans and leases were up 8% year-over-year at $122.8 billion while total average deposits fell 5% to $160.6 billion.