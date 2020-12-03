Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Dec. 02, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Christiane Pelz — Vice President, Investor Relations
Joel D. Anderson — President and Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth R. Bull — Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Analysts:
Matthew Boss — JPMorgan & Co. — Analyst
Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
David Buckley — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Paul Lejuez — Citigroup — Analyst
Charles Grom — Gordon Haskett — Analyst
John Heinbockel — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst
Scot Ciccarelli — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Karen Short — Barclays Capital — Analyst
Brian Nagel — Oppenheimer & Co. — Analyst
David Bellinger — Wolfe Research LLC — Analyst
Paul Trussell — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Edward Kelly — Wells Fargo Securities LLC — Analyst
Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst
Michael Montani — Evercore ISI — Analyst
John Zolidis — Quo Vadis Capital Inc. — Analyst
______
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
