Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Leisure & Entertainment
Gamestop (GME) Q2 revenue up 25%, loss narrows
Video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 25% increase in sales. The company’s stock, which has stabilized after the recent roller-coaster ride, dropped soon after the announcement.
Adjusted net loss improved to $0.76 per share in the July quarter from $1.42 per share in the comparable period of 2020. The latest number missed the estimates.
On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $61.6 million or $0.85 per share, compared to a loss of $111.3 million or $1.71 per share in the second quarter of last year. The improvement reflects a 25% increase in net sales to $1.18 billion. Analysts had forecast a slower top-line growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on GameStop’s Q2 earnings
Shares of Gamestop closed Tuesday’s trading lower and lost further in the after-hours. The stock has gained 24% in the past 30 days alone.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Kroger (KR) Stock: Here’s what you need to know before investing?
Retailers with strong e-commerce capabilities have been enjoying an edge over their brick-and-mortar counterparts since the virus-related movement restrictions drove people to online marketplaces. The competitive environment did not stop
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Why this thriving chipmaker remains an investors’ favorite
The chip shortage that threw supply chains out of gear across the globe is far from over, and semiconductor companies are busy exploring ways to increase production to deal with
Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh on the future of payments, NFL season and expansion
Credit: Ridofranz on iStock With the NFL season here, what are the trends you are witnessing in sports betting, and how should this translate to your company’s performance? Philip: The